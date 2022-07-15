KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― If you want to buy the Nothing Phone (1), a local retailer in Malaysia has started accepting pre-orders for the new device. This is the first smartphone from Nothing, a company that’s founded by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus.

Retailer DirectD has revealed on Facebook yesterday that pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (1) is now open for limited slots. According to their product listing, they are currently offering the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model for RM2,399 in both Black and White. It is also mentioned that they have very limited slots available for the White version.

DirectD states that these are original sets that come with 1-year warranty covered by an authorised service centre. Unfortunately, there are no details yet on the official availability and there’s no option to pre-order the higher 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version which retails for RM2,699.

The Phone 1 will go on sale first at a Nothing kiosk with limited stocks available daily in Covent Garden, London starting tomorrow, July 16, 2022. From July 18, it will be sold at selected partner locations before it is officially available across their online platforms and partners from July 21.

According to their list, a select number of operators will be dropping limited quantities of the Phone (1) from July 18. For Malaysia, they have listed Crossover as their online and in-store channel.

The Nothing Phone (1) is the company’s second product after releasing the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds last year. It gets a 6.55″ Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and it runs on an upper-midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor that can be configured with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

To stand out from other smartphones in the market, Nothing is going premium with the use of 100 per cent recycled aluminium for its metal frame and Gorilla Glass 5 for both front and back. The rear gets a “transparent” design with individual elements that light up according to your notification and interactions.

For taking pictures, it gets two 50MP cameras for main and ultra-wide-angle shooter, while the front gets a 16MP selfie camera that sits on a tiny punch-hole on the top left corner. The device gets a pair of stereo speakers, wireless charging and a rather standard IP53-rated splash and dust resistance.

Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It can also charge the Ear(1) or other wireless devices as it supports 5W reverse wireless charging. Like most mainstream smartphone makers, the phone only comes with a USB-C cable as other accessories such as headphones and charging brick are not included.

Out of the box, it runs on Nothing OS that’s based on Android which promises to offer a smooth and fast bloat-free experience. According to Nothing, they are providing 3 years of major Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates. ― SoyaCincau