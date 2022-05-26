the new Yes Infinite postpaid offer infinite 5G + 4G data with full speeds, infinite voice calls and there’s no Fair Usage Policy. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — It has been five months since YTL Communications (Yes 5G) introduced the first commercial 5G service in Malaysia via Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). Today, they have introduced a new Yes Infinite postpaid offering which promises to set a new standard for unlimited plans.

Unlike its previous unlimited plans, the new Yes Infinite postpaid offers infinite 5G + 4G data with full speeds, infinite voice calls and there’s no Fair Usage Policy. There are a total of four Infinite plan options to choose from and the only difference is the amount of hotspot data which isn’t unlimited.

The base Infinite Basic plan costs RM58/month and it comes with 10GB of hotspot data. If you need more, there’s the Standard plan at RM88/month with 40GB of hotspot and Premium plan at RM118/month with 70GB of data. The highest offering is Infinite Ultra which comes with 100GB of hotspot quota.

Yes is also offering free 5G smartphone bundles if you sign up with a 36-month contract and the options are depending on which plan you’re on.

For the RM58/month plan, Yes is offering the Vivo Y55+ 5G, while the RM88/month plan offers either a Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or a Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Moving up a notch, Infinite Premium subscribers will get a choice of either a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or an Oppo Reno 7 5G.

Meanwhile, the highest Infinite Ultra plan lets you pick either a Samsung Galaxy S22 5G or a Vivo X80 5G During the launch, YTL Communication claims that these are the cheapest and fastest unlimited 5G + 4G plans in the world.

At the moment, their 5G service claims to offer an average download speed of over 665Mbps, which is more than 15x higher than the current average 4G speed of 44.1Mbps.

The national 5G network deployed by DNB currently covers select areas of Kuala Lumpur, Cyberjaya, and Putrajaya. They have recently started 5G coverage expansions into Selangor and Johor. DNB aims to achieve 40 per cent population coverage by the end of 2022 and 80 per cent population coverage by the end of 2024.

In terms of 5G device support, Yes works with most Chinese branded smartphones and there are now more Samsung devices that can connect to their network which include the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series, as well as the Galaxy A33, A53 and A73 5G. Unfortunately, iPhone models are still not supported yet.

For more information, you can visit the Yes Infinite product page. — SoyaCincau