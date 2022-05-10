This app could help you choose your next streaming binge

IMDb has unveiled its new app, available on Amazon’s Fire TVs in the US. — Picture courtesy of IMDB via ETX Studio

PARIS, May 10 — What should you watch on TV tonight? If you’ve ever asked yourself this question, you know that it can sometimes be very difficult to make a choice among the multitude of content available across Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and more.

Between the latest romantic comedy and the new drama series, your heart is hanging in the balance? Well, there’s an app that can help. We explain.

It’s an issue that is being addressed by the IMDb website, a reference site for movies and series. Called IMDb What to Watch, this new application may help you find the next show to watch, according to your taste.

Available for free, but only in the US, on Amazon’s lineup of Fire TV products, the app lets users play interactive games to get recommendations for movies and series available on streaming platforms.

Two more games already on the horizon

In total, three interactive games have been launched, according to the Amazon press release. The first Quick Draw allows the user to choose three series or movies. While this interactive game allows users, in theory, to limit their search without drowning in the multitude of content offered on Prime Video, Netflix and Disney +, the tool proposes, on the other hand, to reshuffle the cards for the most undecided.

Another game, This or That, launches a series of questions for players to answer that will help determine the perfect movie or series for their tastes. Amazon also says users can set their preferred viewing time before results are displayed.

Finally Watch Challenge asks users to watch and rate a list of movies, from the most popular franchises to the most awarded feature films, including the Top 250 of IMDb. Challenges for which users can then win “badges” — whose use has not yet been explained.

IMDb has already planned to launch two more games before the end of 2022. Time Machine, which will allow visitors to choose a period of history to find films from, and Build-a-Cast which will allow you to choose your favourite actresses and actors to form your own cast and find out if they have already shared the screen.

Both Netflix and HBO Max already offer services that allow you to randomly choose content on their respective platforms. — ETX Studio