WhatsApp may soon let you share files up to 2GB in size

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is apparently running a trial with certain users in Argentina, giving them the ability to send documents on WhatsApp at up to 2GB in size. ― SoyaCincau

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 ― Have you ever tried to send some documents or videos to your friends and family via WhatsApp only to find that you can’t because the file is too big? Well, you may be in luck, as it seems as though WhatsApp is planning to increase the maximum attached document size up to 2GB.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is apparently running a trial with certain users in Argentina, giving them the ability to send documents on WhatsApp at up to 2GB in size. This is compared to the current maximum file limit of just 100MB. WhatsApp is also trialing it for both Android and iOS users, with WABetaInfo claiming that Argentinian Android users with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.8.5, 2.22.8.6 and 2.22.8.7 able to test it out, along with iPhones running WhatsApp beta iOS 22.7.0.76.

However, there’s so far still no word on just when exactly it’ll be rolling out to beta users in other regions, let alone if it’ll even make it to a stable release of WhatsApp. It’s also seemingly an odd update for WhatsApp to make; I don’t actually know anyone personally who’s been asking for an upper limit of 2GB for sending files over WhatsApp. If anything, one big change WhatsApp users have been asking for years would be cross-platform chat backup transfer, but alas there hasn’t been an update about that since January.

Other notable changes in the new WhatsApp beta builds include a new notice at the bottom of the call history screen in the app letting you know that your calls are end-to-end encrypted. An earlier WhatsApp beta build also saw some users getting message reactions, similar to iMessage or Facebook Messenger message reactions. ― SoyaCincau