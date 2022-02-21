Here’s why Samsung started excluding screen protectors for their Galaxy phones (VIDEO)

Even when the new Galaxy S22 series came out, most countries got the phones with the screen protector pre-installed, but Korea did not. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Samsung has shipped out many of their Galaxy smartphones pre-installed with screen protectors, including the Galaxy S21.

Even when the new Galaxy S22 series came out, most countries got the phones with the screen protector pre-installed, but Korea did not.

In a Korean Samsung community forum post, a user shared a response from Samsung detailing why the S22 didn’t come with a screen protector in Korea.

In the forum post, they mention service centres do not sell or supply screen protectors, while some say it’s available for purchase.

The reasoning behind the omission starts with Samsung talking about how durable and strong the S22 is.

They claim that the Armor Aluminum frame and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back panels make the phone resilient enough that the screen protectors can be forgone.

Samsung also mentions how there are a number of protective films already in the market, and so the circulation of these protectors causes an unnecessary waste of resources and ultimately damages the environment.

This argument is partly why Samsung decided to stop shipping flagships with a charger in the box.

Funnily enough, Samsung is now selling an official screen protector for the Galaxy S22 series, including the Ultra. It’s a “one-size-fits-all” design, so it doesn’t account for the edge display of the Ultra like some third-party protectors do.

Even though the product is listed on Samsung’s website, there is not a lot of information about availability or pricing.

The only thing I found was a “Where to buy” button which told me to buy the screen protector at stores in Amman, Jordan.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has offered official screen protectors though. They sold them for the Galaxy S10 series as well as more obscure products like the ATIV Tab.

What does all this mean? Well, the next Galaxy phone might not include a screen protector out of the box.

Along with removing it from the S22 in Korea, they also didn’t include a protector with the Galaxy S21 FE worldwide. — SoyaCincau