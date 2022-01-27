Redmi Note 11 series arrives in Malaysia this Feb 10

With the Redmi Note 11 series having launched globally yesterday, Xiaomi Malaysia has since confirmed that it will be launching in Malaysia on February 10 at noon on their official Facebook page. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 ― The Redmi Note series has always been a favourite among Malaysians seeking a solid bang-for-buck midrange smartphone. With the Redmi Note 11 series having launched globally yesterday, Xiaomi Malaysia has since confirmed that it will be launching in Malaysia on February 10 at noon on their official Facebook page.

As a quick recap, the Redmi Note 11 lineup was revealed with four different models: the base model Redmi Note 11, the slightly specced up Redmi Note 11S, the larger Redmi Note 11 Pro and the 5G-capable Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. They use a range of processors too, with a Snapdragon 680 powering the Redmi Note 11, a Helio G96 under the Redmi Note 11S and Note 11 Pro, and a Snapdragon 695 powering the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

You’re also getting a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate on the two Pro variants, with a smaller 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display pushing out a 90Hz refresh rate on the two non-Pro models. All of them bar the base model Redmi Note 11 have a 108MP main camera, with the Redmi Note 11 using a 50MP main camera instead. Across the board you’re also looking at stereo speakers, NFC support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery. However, only the two Pro models will have 67W fast charging, with the two smaller devices limited to 33W fast charging.

Overall, they have some fairly solid specs on paper, but whether or not they’ll continue being a fan favourite will likely depend on its price. During the global launch, we saw that its retail prices peaked slightly higher than that of last year’s Redmi Note 10 series. Whether or not this means higher local pricing though remains to be seen. The base model Redmi Note 11 will likely need to go much lower than just under RM1,000 too, seeing as the Snapdragon 680-powered Realmi 9i has already launched here starting at just RM799.

For a quick comparison, the Redmi Note 11 launched globally with a price tag starting at US$179 (~RM750.28), the Redmi Note 11S at US$249 (~RM1,043.68), the Redmi Note 11 Pro at US$299 (~RM1,253.26) and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G at US$329 (~RM1,379.00), with the most expensive Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G priced at USD379 (~RM1,588.58). That makes it the most expensive Redmi Note yet, and could end up priced dangerously close to the likes of the Poco F3 or the Xiaomi 11T.

To watch the Redmi Note 11 local launch yourself, you can tune in to the Xiaomi Malaysia Facebook page at noon this February 10, while for more info on the Redmi Note 11 lineup you can check out our coverage of the global launch here. ― SoyaCincau