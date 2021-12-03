These are Apple’s picks for the top games and apps of 2021

Apple has recognised 15 apps and games that made their mark on the App Store in 2021. — Dirk Vorderstrasse pic via ETX Studio

LOS ANGELES, Dec 3 — It’s definitely the time of year for recaps and best-of awards. Apple has revealed its picks for the best apps and games available in its ecosystem during the year of 2021. There are 15 winners in total, and they all have one thing in common: they reflect a year marked by a need for escapism and a desire for creativity. The list might just give you some ideas.

Apple has announced the winners of the App Store Awards, which recognise the 15 best apps and games of 2021 for their quality in terms of user experience. The App Store’s global editorial team selected the winners for “exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design and positive cultural impact.”

Apps that reflect 2021: escapism and creativity

At the top of the list is Toca Life World, a game-like application that allows you to create your own universe, offering a way to escape in a year that is still marked by a global pandemic, which continues to dominate headlines and affect lifestyles. The totally free application won over Apple, which awarded it the prize for app of the year on iPhone.

“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses ... many help[ed] to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.”

One winner certainly came at the right time for this year’s boom in online videos on social media. “LumaFusion” is a video editing application, which won the award for the app of the year on iPad, at a time when video is the trending format on the social networks, in particular the short formats most associated with TikTok, which have also inspired similar launches on platforms such as Spotify as well as Reddit.

In addition to the apps and games of the year, Apple unveiled the trend of the year under the theme of “Connection.” Five apps and games were selected: “This year’s trend winners brought people together in meaningful ways — while meeting social, personal, and professional needs for users around the world.”

Apps:

iPhone app of the year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca

iPad app of the year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch

Mac app of the year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited

Apple TV app of the year: DAZN, from DAZN Group

Apple Watch app of the year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr

Games:

iPhone game of the year: League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games

iPad game of the year: MARVEL Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation

Mac game of the year: Myst, from Cyan

Apple TV game of the year: Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite

Apple Arcade game of the year: Fantasian, from Mistwalker

Trend of the year: Connection

“Among Us!,” from InnerSloth

“Bumble,” from Bumble Inc.

“Canva,” from Canva

“EatOkra,” from Anthony Edwards Jr and Janique Edwards

“Peanut,” from Peanut App Limited — ETX Studio