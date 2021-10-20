Apple releases a RM99 Polishing Cloth that cleans any Apple display

Apple has quietly introduced a polishing cloth that is designed to clean any Apple display. — Picture by Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Besides introducing the AirPods 3 and the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16, Apple has quietly introduced a polishing cloth that is designed to clean any Apple display which includes your MacBook, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

It is already available on the official Apple Online Store in Malaysia and it will ship in 4-5 weeks.

The Apple Polishing Cloth costs USD 19 (about RM79) in the US but it is going for RM99 in Malaysia.

According to the description, the Polishing Cloth is “Made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.”

Unfortunately, we do not know if it’s as big as a handkerchief or as small as a lint-free microfibre cloth that comes with your glasses.

There’s no mention of its dimensions on the product page. In case you’re wondering if it is safe to use on older devices, Apple even has a compatibility list that covers iPhone models as old as iPhone 6 or the iPhone SE (1st gen), as well as the 1st gen iPad Air and iPad mini.

It is also compatible with larger screens like the Apple Pro Display XDR to devices with no screen like the iPod shuffle (4th gen).

As you would expect with an original Apple product, the cloth has an outline of the Apple logo in the bottom right corner.

The box only comes with a polishing cloth and obviously, there’s no charger included.

Speaking of chargers, Apple has also introduced a new 140W USB-C power adapter to charge the latest MacBook Pro 16 with the M1 Max chip.

The new 140W charger costs RM399 and you can use it with a USB-C to USB-C or the new USB-C to Magsafe 3 cable.

As a comparison, the 96W USB-C power adapter that comes bundled for the MacBook Pro 14 and the previous-generation MacBook Pro 16 costs RM319.

According to the description, the MacBook Pro 16 can support 0-50 per cent charge in 30 minutes when you use it with a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable.

The MagSafe 3 cable is included with the new MacBook Pro but if you need a spare, it will cost you RM189 for a 2-metre length.

During the early phase of the pandemic, Apple released a guide on how to clean your Apple products.

It mentioned that it is ok to use a 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 per cent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox disinfecting wipes to clean surfaces of your Apple products such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces.

It warned users not to use cleaning products that contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide and to avoid getting moisture in any opening of the product.

If you don’t want to spend RM99 on the polishing cloth, Apple recommends using a soft, lint-free cloth to clean their products and to avoid using abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items. — SoyaCincau