K-pop has generated 7.5 billion tweets in one year

BTS is the most mentioned K-pop group on Twitter in 2021. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 10 — When it comes to social networks, K-pop mania doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

On Twitter, the community continues to break records for number of tweets year after year.

In just one year, K-pop has become THE number one topic of discussion on the application with an astounding 7.5 billion tweets.

Twitter took another deep dive into the world of K-pop, looking at the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, and came up with some mind-blowing observations.

According to the numbers, Korean pop music topics generated the most posts on Twitter globally, reaching a whopping 7.5 billion tweets in 12 months: “K-pop continues to dominate the conversation on Twitter globally, even during unprecedented times.

Fans turn to Twitter to connect with their favourite K-pop artists and the #KpopTwitter community around the world.

In the past year between the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, there were 7.5 billion Tweets about K-pop, setting yet another record for the most number of Tweets annually related to K-pop,” the official Twitter blog read.

In comparison, the record in 2020 reached 6.7 billion tweets regarding K-pop in that year.

The K-pop fan community is so large that it far exceeds the figures revealed by Twitter for the gaming universe.

With an increase of 18 per cent compared to the 2 billion tweets generated in 2020, the topics related to video games do not even reach half the number of tweets about K-pop.

The finding is not surprising given the force of the global K-pop community. Last January, K-pop fans mobilised to use and hijack the hashtag “Impeach Biden Now,” used by Donald Trump supporters.

The hashtag “KpopTwitter” was most used in Indonesia, dethroning the United States as the leader in 2020. The group BTS still remains the most discussed K-pop group on the platform, ahead of Blackpink. — ETX Studio