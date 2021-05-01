Digi extends free 30GB internet per month to support B40

All active postpaid and prepaid customers will continue to enjoy 30GB Productivity Internet per month for learning and productivity tools. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd strengthens its commitment to support the Bottom 40 (B40) community by extending its offer of free 30GB Productivity Internet per month (1GB daily) until July 31, 2021 and continuing to aid the nation’s home-based e-learning and remote working needs.

All active postpaid and prepaid customers will continue to enjoy 30GB Productivity Internet per month for learning and productivity tools, over and above their monthly data allocation from their existing plans.

The telco would also continue to offer free and unlimited access to a range of information-related apps, websites and services to ensure Malaysians stay updated with the latest Covid-19 developments.

“The list includes MySejahtera and MyTrace apps, important health-related websites and hotlines such as the Health Ministry’s Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC) Hotline and World Health Organisation websites and more,” it said in a statement.

More info can be obtained at https://www.digi.com.my/bpr. — Bernama