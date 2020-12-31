Will you still be able to use WhatsApp after tomorrow?

WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service owned by Facebook. — Picture courtesy of WhatsApp via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 31 — As of tomorrow, the WhatsApp mobile application will only be compatible with smartphones running iOS 9 and Android 4.0.3, or any other newer operating system. This excludes older models such as the iPhone 4 or the Samsung Galaxy SII.

For Apple phones, WhatsApp will only be supported on iOS 9, and its successors. It is therefore important to update your old iPhone to continue to enjoy WhatsApp. Unfortunately, owners of an iPhone 4 (or any other anterior model) will no longer be able to use the application.

For smartphones running Android, you will need to have a version equivalent or superior to Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich). Here again, only very old models are out of luck — such as the Samsung Galaxy SII, the HTC Desire or the Motorola Droid Razr, all released nearly 10 years ago!

Whatever your smartphone is, it is advisable to update it in order to take advantage of all WhatsApp's new features and the best possible security level. — AFP-Relaxnews