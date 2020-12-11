How long can you make your Reels videos on Instagram?

Instagram launched Reels this summer. — Picture courtesy of Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 11 — Instagram is following in the footsteps of TikTok. With the new Reels format, the social network allows users to share short videos with all web users, beyond their own subscribers.

But how does this new function work and how can you change the length of your video from the default?

Instagram’s Reels function launched on August 5, 2020 in order to counter the rise of TikTok. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network was clearly inspired by the format of the videos that have made the Chinese platform a success, especially among young individuals of generation Z.

Instagram Reels allows users to share 15 — and 30-second videos with the community, either through a story or by adding content. By default, the duration of the video with the Reels format is 15 seconds. To change it, simply touch the first icon that displays the duration to automatically switch to 30 seconds. The icon then changes from “15” to “30”. Once the recording of the video is launched, it will not be possible to change the current selected duration.

As on TikTok, Instagram users can add music, change the speed of the video either by slowing it down or accelerating it, add special effects and even choose a timer, of three seconds or ten seconds. Once the timer duration has been selected, a countdown timer will appear on the screen when you press the button to start recording. As on TikTok, Instagrammers can also cut their video into several clips. With the timer function, the user can choose the recording time of their clip to compose an original video.

While Instagram enables users to record videos that are up to 30 seconds long with its Reels function, TikTok and Snapchat Spotlight both allow users to create videos that are up to one minute long.

Instagram’s strategy is to offer short content as an alternative to its IGTV formats that allow for videos of up to 15 minutes long and live video up to one hour in length. Videos published on its Instagram News Feed can be up to one minute in length. — AFP-Relaxnews