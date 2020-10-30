Pre-order for iPhone 12 in Malaysia starts from Nov 6, available on Nov 13

Malaysians can get their hands on Apple’s new iPhone 12 series on November 13 and you can pre-order your unit in Malaysia from next Friday, November 6. — Picture by Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Malaysians can finally get their hands on Apple’s new iPhone 12 series on 13th November and you can pre-order your unit in Malaysia from next Friday, 6th November. This has been revealed by Digi and you can buy it on contract via its PhoneFreedom365 instalment program.

Digi has confirmed that all 4 models — the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available on the 13th of November.

Apart from Digi, you will be able to purchase the new devices from authorised Apple retailers and other participating telcos. According to retailer Machines, pre-orders will begin at 9.00pm on 6th November.

To recap, below are the official iPhone 12 pricing in Malaysia:

5.4″ iPhone 12 mini

64GB — RM3,399

128GB — RM3,599

256GB — RM4,099

6.1″ iPhone 12

64GB — RM3,899

128GB — RM4,099

256GB — RM4,599

6.1″ iPhone 12 Pro

128GB — RM4,899

256GB — RM5,399

512GB — RM6,299

6.7″ iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB — RM5,299

256GB — RM5,799

512GB — RM6,699

The standard iPhone 12 comes in 5 colours — White, Black, Blue, Green and Red, while the Pro variants come in 4 options — Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue. The latest iPhone models are powered by Apple’s new 5nm A14 Bionic chip and they are also the first iPhones to support 5G. However, that note that only the US models support mmWave bands. In terms of design, the sides are now flat, which is similar to its previous iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 series.

Unlike the previous two generations, the new iPhone 12 now comes in two sizes — 5.4″ and 6.1″, and both of them now feature an OLED-based Super Retina XDR display that pushes Full HD+ resolution. According to Apple, the iPhone 12 mini is the world’s smallest, lightest and thinnest 5G smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Pro series now get a larger display with the 12 Pro featuring a 6.1″ screen while the Pro Max variant gets a larger 6.7″ display. On top of that, the iPhone 12 Pro series is now offered with a minimum of 128GB storage.

Apart from the display and battery, the Pro Max also comes with a better camera setup. The new big screen iPhone uses a larger sensor for its main camera and it also gets a sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. On top of that, the telephoto camera offers 2.5x optical zoom versus 2.0x on the smaller 12 Pro.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Apple no longer includes a charger and Earpods in the box. As a result, the new box is now smaller which contains the iPhone, a USB-C to lightning cable along with your usual documentation and SIM ejector tool. For those that need a charger, the original Apple 20W USB-C power adapter is currently going for RM99.

Compared with last year’s iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 release in Malaysia is slightly delayed as the devices are arriving 3 weeks after first wave countries such as Singapore. Which model are you getting? Let us know in the comments below. — SoyaCincau