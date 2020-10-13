Apple Watch Series 6 and SE available for pre-order in Malaysia this Thursday

Apart from Lazada, retailer Machines and Switch have also confirmed that pre-order for both Apple Watches will begin on 15th October at 9am on their respective websites. — Picture courtesy of Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — If you’ve been waiting for the latest Apple Watch models, your wait is almost over. Malaysians can pre-order the recently announced Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE starting this Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The Series 6 and SE are already listed on LazMall’s Apple store with pre-order staring from 9am on the 15th of October. Both GPS and GPS + Cellular models are listed and you can get it in either 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Apart from Lazada, retailer Machines and Switch have also confirmed that pre-order for both Apple Watches will begin on 15th October at 9am on their respective websites.

To recap, below are the official retail prices for the Series 6 and SE in Malaysia:

Apple Watch SE — Aluminium + Sport Loop / Solo Loop

40mm GPS — RM1,199

40mm GPS + Cellular — RM1,449

44mm GPS — RM1,349

44mm GPS + Cellular — RM1,599 Apple Watch Series 6 — Aluminium + Sport Loop

40mm GPS — RM1,749

40mm GPS + Cellular — RM2,199

44mm GPS — RM1,899

44mm GPS + Cellular — RM2,349 Apple Watch Series 6 — Stainless Steel + Sport Loop

40mm GPS + Cellular — RM2,999

44mm GPS + Cellular — RM3,249

So far there’s no availability dates yet and we still don’t know how long you’ll need to wait for the stock arrives. The new models are also listed on Apple’s official website but without any availability info.

The Watch Series 6 is their latest top of the line smartwatch that comes with an always-on Retina display and a more powerful Apple dual-core S6 chip. It features a new heart rate sensor which now measures blood oxygen levels. For the first time, the Series 6 will be available in (Product)Red.

Meanwhile, the Watch SE is currently a mid-range offering which is essentially a watered-down Series 5. While it has a better display than the current entry-level Series 3, it lacks an always-on display function and it doesn’t offer ECG and blood oxygen level tracking. However, it does come with an always-on altimetre which is also offered on the Series 6. You can learn more in our Apple Watch SE announcement post. — SoyaCincau