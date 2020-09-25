Xiaomi’s Mi 10T series is launching in Malaysia on Oct 6

The Mi 10T is a mid-year refresh of its flagship series and it succeeds last year’s Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 ― The Xiaomi Mi 10T series will be announced at the end of this month and it’s also coming to Malaysia very soon. Xiaomi Malaysia has confirmed that the local launch will be taking place on October 6, 2020.

To recap, the Mi 10T is a mid-year refresh of its flagship series and it succeeds last year’s Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro. The global announcement is happening at 8pm Malaysian time on September 30, 2020 and it will be streamed live via YouTube and Facebook.

From what we know so far there will be at least two models, the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro. The Pro model is expected to run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as the Mi 10 and it will also feature a similar camera array with a 108MP main camera. What’s interesting is that the new device is speculated to feature a higher 144Hz 6.67” Full HD+ AMOLED display and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

For the standard Mi 10T, it is expected to be the first smartphone to run on a new Snapdragon 7-series 5G chipset. This is likely to be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G which boasts 20 per cent better CPU and 10 per cent graphics performance than a Snapdragon 730G.

We're going to launch a new 5G smartphone this September and it will start from €2XX!



As a new member of our #Mi10 Series, it will be the first to feature an upcoming brand-new @Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform. Amazing value for money to allow #5GForEveryone! pic.twitter.com/yR3r0cEOmZ — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 1, 2020

According to one of its early teaser, the new Mi 10T series promises to offer great value for a 5G phone and it will be priced under €300 (under RM1,500). As a comparison, the Mi 9T with a Snapdragon 730 was officially launched in Malaysia from RM1,199 while the Mi 9T Pro with a Snapdragon 855 was released later from RM1,599.

It isn’t clear if Xiaomi Malaysia will launch both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro simultaneously and there’s a possibility of a staggered release like last year’s Mi 9T series. If you’re looking for a flagship under RM1,500, the Poco F2 Pro is currently a hot contender. ― SoyaCincau