Google teases Pixel 4A release and August 3 launch date

The budget version of Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone is expected to launch on August 3. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 — On Thursday, Google went crazy teasing the upcoming budget iteration of the flagship Pixel 4 smartphone; in addition to announcing the device’s August 3 launch date, the company posted obscure pictures of the handset all over its social media accounts.

In just a few days, Google’s much-talked-about — and much-leaked — Pixel 4A budget smartphone is expected to launch, at least based on the ambiguous teasers that the company published on its website and various social media accounts yesterday.

After solving a mini-puzzle on the website, visitors gain access to a secret message — ”The Google Just What You’ve Been Waiting For Phone” — and the date, August 3. The silhouette of the phone is pictured, but no details. The Made by Google Twitter account header has an image of a circular cutout, suggesting that in place of a notch, the Pixel 4A will have a holepunch-style front camera.

While Google hasn’t confirmed any specs for the phone, so many rumours and leaks have been circulating the web that essentially every detail of the smartphone has been revealed, including the expected US$349 (RM1,479.76) price tag. As for specs, the screen is predicted to be a 5.8-inch OLED display, and the whole device will likely be powered by a Qualcomm 730 chipset. — AFP-Relaxnews