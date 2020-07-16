Intel event invite foreshadows a ‘big’ surprise announcement

Intel has sent out press invitations to a mysterious event in September. — AFP pic

SANTA CLARA, July 16 — Yesterday, Intel sent out invitations to members of the press for a mysterious event scheduled to take place on September 2. The company only states that they have “something big to share...”

While Intel is mysteriously teasing the announcement of “something big” on a press invite for a special event on September 2, there’s little question in the industry as to what hardware reveal is expected to take place.

Earlier this year at the annual CES conference, Intel previewed their laptop-exclusive 11th Gen 10nm Tiger Lake processor, and already various computer makers like Acer have admitted that their upcoming notebooks — which could reach customers as early as this fall — will be powered by this new CPU; it’s extremely likely that this “big” surprise that will make an appearance in September will be Tiger Lake.

Like most other tech gatherings and conferences which have not been cancelled in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, this event will take place virtually. On September 2, we can expect the pricing and specs of these new processors to be detailed. — AFP-Relaxnews