Dark mode for Facebook mobile is officially around the corner

Facebook is set to roll out a dark mode option on the mobile application. — AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 — After launching dark mode for the desktop platform in May, Facebook has finally begun testing a dark theme for the mobile application as well.

On Friday, Social Media Today was the first to report that Facebook has officially begun testing a dark theme for a small fraction of its mobile application users, a test which the social media giant confirmed to the media.

The highly anticipated mode is arriving just a few months after it launched for the desktop iteration of the platform. Twitter user @NotFridayCraig shared images of the mobile version of Facebook’s dark mode last week, revealing the upcoming shadowing interface.

This addition to the platform comes quite late in the game considering that not only have most major social media platforms incorporated a dark mode into their applications, but even Facebook-owned products like WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram all have the feature on the mobile application iteration.

Currently, Facebook states that only “a small percentage of users globally right now” have access to the feature; therefore it’s likely to roll out very soon to the greater public. — AFP-Relaxnews