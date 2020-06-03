Green Packet, FIVE to launch AI-powered petrol station in Malaysia

Green Packet Bhd will be collaborating with Five Petroleum Malaysia Sdn Bhd (FIVE) to launch Malaysia’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered petrol station. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Green Packet Bhd will be collaborating with Five Petroleum Malaysia Sdn Bhd (FIVE) to launch Malaysia’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered petrol station.

In a statement today, FIVE’s managing director Datuk Seri Dr King Lim said the collaboration will provide cashless digital experience across all of its petrol stations, leveraging frontier technologies like AI and machine learning.

It will also feature a suite of Green Packet’s technological innovations such as electronic-Know Your Customer (e-KYC) — an online process of verifying customers’ identity, e-wallet, payment gateway and license plate recognition.

“Our first AI-powered petrol station is not just meant to provide a hassle-free fuelling experience; it is also to harmonise the whole digital solution from making payments for fuel to purchasing goods in the retail stores on one integrated platform,” said Lim.

FIVE will also co-develop a new mobile application with Green Packet via its Kiple brand to facilitate cashless payment, including a spectrum of offerings in the app itself such as discounts and peer-to-peer transfer.

“With our new mobile application, users can enjoy a personalised experience in their every trip to the nearest FIVE stations, as they can register, collect, manage, and spend their rewards within the application,” said Lim. — Bernama