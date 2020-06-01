Apple Arcade subscribers, there’s an exclusive SpongeBob game now available

‘SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit’ has just been announced for Apple Arcade subscribers, and appearances by some recognisable faces will also be made. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Apple Arcade is Apple‘s subscription-based gaming service, and it’s been fairly popular since launch in September 2019.

Part of its value proposition, of course, is the single, monthly payment required — which gives you access to over 100 exclusive games, Netflix style. But first: any SpongeBob fans in the house?

This week, the latest addition to the service’s exclusive game library is a platform game that stars a very, very familiar protagonist: SpongeBob SquarePants!

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit has just been announced for Apple Arcade subscribers, and appearances by some recognisable faces will also be made.

The storyline revolves around evil mastermind Sheldon Plankton’s plan to steal the secret Krabby Patty formula, along with his army of cousins. I haven’t had the chance to actually try the game out just yet, but it looks to be a pick-up-and-play, entertaining platformer.

That said, the game has a totally respectable 4.5 rating, with 188 reviews already submitted on the App Store at the time of writing.

“Play as SpongeBob on his epic, most side-scrolly quest through Bikini Bottom ever! Explore, collect coins and spatulas, and crush obstacles as SpongeBob races to rescue his friends, defeat Plankton’s minions and take back the formula. Keep an eye out for your favourite Bikini Bottom residents you never know who you might run into!”

Apple Arcade is a fixed-fee subscription service that runs on supported devices on iOS 13, iPadOS, tvOS 13, and MacOS Catalina. Games can be downloaded and played offline, and the entire experience is free of ads and in-game purchases.

The monthly fee is RM19.90 in Malaysia, although up to 6 users can share a single membership via Apple’s Family Sharing plan. To download SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, click here for the App Store listing.

And if you've downloaded the game, and tried it out, let us know what you think in the reviews section!