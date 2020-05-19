Astro IPTV customers can upgrade to 4K Ultra Box for free

The Ultra Box offers 4K UHD content, cloud recording and a refreshed user interface that supports multi-screen viewing experience. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 ― Astro has announced that it is now offering its 4K Ultra Box to existing Astro IPTV customers on Maxis fibre broadband. The Ultra Box offers 4K UHD content, cloud recording and a refreshed user interface that supports multi-screen viewing experience.

Free upgrade for Astro IPTV customers on Maxis

According to Astro, all non-contracted Astro IPTV customers can upgrade to the Ultra Box for free. The upgrade comes with a new contract for 24-months.

Take note that the Ultra Box upgrade is only offered for those residing on Maxis fibre coverage areas including users that are connected via TM’s HSBB network. It isn’t available yet for customers on VDSL and on Time’s fibre broadband. For an optimum experience, customers will need a compatible 4K TV at home.

Rebates of up to RM20/month

Meanwhile, new Astro IPTV customers from Starter Pack onwards can also get the free Ultra box upgrade and enjoy rebates of RM10/month. For those existing customers on Super Pack and Super Pack Plus, you’ll also get to upgrade for free while enjoying rebates of RM20/month. The rebate is applicable for the first 24 months only.

To upgrade, users may call 03 7490 8000 or visit their website. You can learn more from the FAQ.