'SnowRunner' sets out terrain-conquering delivery challenge (VIDEO)

‘SnowRunner’ lays out three distinct, challenging environments for drivers to plot their way across. — Picture courtesy of Saber Interactive / Focus Home Interactive

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 — Fancy some Death Stranding but with trucks? The untamed expanses of Michigan, Alaska and Siberia are yours to traverse in SnowRunner for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

It’s not just deep snow and rocky outcrops but treacherous mud, engine-flooding swamps and flooded rivers that await you in SnowRunner.

The follow-up to Spintires and Mudrunner offers a fleet of customizable cabs, flatbeds, tractors and utility vehicles and a handful of open-world environments to traverse.

As in Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, the curiously serene word-of-mouth hits for Windows, Mac and Linux, SnowRunner is about delivering cargo from one location to another.

It’s also capable of inspiring similar zen states in its drivers.

The difference here — apart from pleasing console availability on PlayStation and Xbox — is that paved roads are rare and seldom travelled; high-speed highways are out of the question.

Instead, as with its predecessors, SnowRunner is all about traversing the great unknown in unreliable conditions.

Speed and rash decisions lead to calamitous, even hilarious failures. Here, preparation and patience are key.

In between missions, there’s the opportunity to upgrade vehicles and equipment, so as to better tackle future delivery jobs; out in the open, you might find yourself rescuing abandoned trucks and cargo while en route somewhere else.

It’s also possible to go on delivery jobs with up to three other players, a feature that really comes in handy in particularly tricky conditions.

Releasing on April 28, Snowrunner rolled out to a raft of solid reviews, as evidenced by an 82 per cent average score according to OpenCritic‘s aggregation, and an initial 79 per cent (PS4) / 80 per cent (XBO) through Metacritic.

Its developer, Saber Interactive, and publisher, Focus Home, also have plans to support the game (and players who are happy to pay for more content) with new trucks, decals and maps over the coming year. — AFP-Relaxnews