Samsung’s A Series smartphones are brand’s first mid-range devices to support 5G connectivity

The Galaxy A51 5G by Samsung — Picture courtesy of Samsung

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 — Samsung has announced that the A Series line will be gaining its first 5G models: the Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G.

This year, Samsung is expanding 5G connectivity beyond its flagship lineups to its midrange A Series devices; on Wednesday, the company announced the Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G smartphones will be the first handsets in the series to gain the premium feature, one that will become as normal as 4G relatively soon.

Apart from the updated connectivity, the pair of devices are essentially the same as their 4G iterations, which also have premium features inside their midrange bodies, as well. All models have Infinity-O, 4K front displays, a quad rear camera array and hefty 4,500mAh batteries.

The Galaxy A71 5G by Samsung — Picture courtesy of Samsung

While the A51 5G has a 6.5-inch Super Amoled display, the A71 offers a 6.7-inch Super Amoled Plus display for those in need of more screen real estate. In terms of the main camera on the rear, the former’s clocks in at 48MP and the latter at 64MP; complementing these, each also has a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, 5MP Macro camera, and 5MP Depth camera.

Finally, each comes with 128GB of internal storage, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and Micro SD support up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A71 5G will be priced at US$500 and the Galaxy A51 5G at US$600 when they launch this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews