Facebook launches new experimental app to keep couples connected

Tuned, an app for couples designed by Facebook's NPE Team. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 — On Wednesday, Facebook’s New Product Experimentation Team launched Tuned, an app for couples to stay connected, build a digital scrapbook together and keep track of each other’s moods.

After launching Facebook Dating last year, the company has released a mobile application for couples, too, giving them a platform exclusively for their relationship where they can build a virtual scrapbook together, track each other’s moods and share songs.

The name of the app is Tuned, and it was created by Facebook’s NPE team — a small group of developers established last summer who are responsible for making new experimental apps; if their creations turn out to be unsuccessful with the public, they’re simply removed from app stores and discontinued.

This particular creation gives couples a private space for their memories, conversations and emotions, letting users “be as mushy, quirky and silly as [they] are together in person, even when [they’re] apart.”

The shared feed functions as a scrapbook where users can share photos and cute images. They can also share their moods, songs from Spotify, voice memos, notes and more with their partner.

Right now, the only other app by the NPE Team available for download is Hobbi, a Pinterest-like competitor for hobbyists. Previously, the team launched Whale, a meme-making app that was only available in Canada, but it has since been discontinued.

Tuned is available for download today in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews