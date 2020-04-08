Xbox’s Project xCloud game streaming service expands in Europe

‘Gears 5’ and ‘Sea of Thieves’ are among the over 50 games part of a Project xCloud test for Android. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft / Xbox Game Studios

Android users in 11 additional European countries can sign up to trial Project xCloud through xbox.com/projectxcloud, as Xbox increases its presence in a segment already accommodating Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google’s Stadia and PlayStation Now.

Project xCloud already supports over 50 titles from Xbox and its partners.

Those include Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Sea of Thieves as well as Hello Neighbour, Tracks — The Train Set Game, Civilisation VI” and Yoku’s Island Express.

Hopeful players need a compatible mobile device running Android 6.0 with Bluetooth 4.0 (or better), a compatible Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Xbox One S and X, Elite Series 2 or Design Lab models, but not the original XBO or Xbox Elite controllers), and access to 5GHz Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection capable of supporting transfer speeds of 10Mbps.

Microsoft’s team “will begin rolling out the Project xCloud preview across 11 Western European countries when we are confident it is sensible to do so,” wrote Project xCloud GM & Head of Product Catherine Gluckstein.

Regarding current demands on internet bandwidth as Covid-19 measures put an additional strain on local and regional networks, Gluckstein emphasised that Xbox “will take a measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time.”

The 11 new countries are Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden.

Individuals chosen to take part in the invite-only scheme will be sent an acceptance email, which can take a few months to arrive, given the test’s gradual expansion.

The Project xCloud preview programme began in October 2019 in the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea, where a limited iOS test programme for Halo: The Master Chief Collection began in February.

In November, the countries of Canada, India, and Japan were identified along with Western Europe as additional markets for testing in 2020.

The service is expected to overlap heavily with Xbox’s new games console, the Xbox Series X.

Like the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X is to launch towards the end of 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews