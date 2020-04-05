Adidas, Nike offer ways to workout at home

The 'Fit From Home Challenge' aims to collectively log 1 million workout hours.— Picture courtesy of Adidas

NEW YORK, April 5. — With the current Covid-19 global pandemic, going to the gym is no longer an option and going jogging might well get you detained by the authorities. Fitness junkies can still look at getting fit with the help of apps and both Nike and Adidas offer their own training apps.

Adidas is currently running a global challenge 'Fit From Home' where users can sign up and declare their workout hours to reach a collective goal of one million logged workout hours.

The app provides free workout plans though some are only accessible via a premium plan.

Nike offers a whole host of free training plans of varying difficulty to suit either the casual exerciser or the more hardcore.

Download the Nike app here and the Adidas one here.