‘Death Stranding’ creator has ideas in mind for ‘another horror game someday’

Hideo Kojima said he already had ideas for his next horror game. — AFP pic

LONDON, April 4 — Hideo Kojima, closely associated with the Metal Gear Solid franchise and more recent Death Stranding, told the British Academy that he’d still like to make a horror game after the success of P.T.

In fairness, Kojima didn’t raise the topic himself.

But BAFTA’s experienced interviewer, Chris Schilling, can hardly be blamed for asking about one of Kojima’s most unexpected triumphs, and whether it, or something like it, might return.

Released in 2014 as a PlayStation 4 download and withdrawn just two weeks later, P.T. (aka Playable Teaser) was intended as a chilling taste of things to come, the result of a collaboration between Kojima, his studio and film director Guillermo del Toro.

Since leaving Metal Gear Solid publisher Konami he re-established Kojima Productions through 2019’s distinctive post-apocalyptic courier adventure Death Stranding, which featured a number of film and television stars.

So naturally, as part of a wide-ranging career retrospective—Kojima received a Fellowship at the BAFTA Video Game Awards on April 2 -- questions turned to current and future plans.

“P.T. is special,” Kojima commented when asked about reaction to the project and possible future plans, although “It was a one-off thing, so we cannot reuse that [same] method again.”

After identifying himself as someone who is sensitive to frightening things, and therefore well placed to create terrifying experiences, he admitted that he “would like to make another horror game someday.”

“Something that uses a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn’t just make you pee your pants, but crap them,” he proposed. “I already have ideas in mind.”

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding was released for PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and will be made available for PC in June 2020.

Fans await an official studio or publisher announcement about KojiPro’s next project. — AFP-Relaxnews