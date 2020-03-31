MCO: Digi offers free 1GB data daily to all users, extra perks for businesses

Digi is offering various perks for its users during the MCO. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — As Malaysia enters the second phase of the Movement Control Order, Digi has updated its initiatives with more data and perks for its customers. As announced last week, the big 4 telcos including Digi are offering free 1GB data daily.

Free 1GB data daily

From 1st April until the MCO is lifted, all Digi prepaid and postpaid customers can enjoy free 1GB of data every day between 8am to 6pm. Here’s how Digi subscribers can redeem it:

Postpaid

In the MyDigi app and go into the Rewards feature. There will be an option for you to redeem your 1GB free data.

Prepaid

Also in the MyDigi app, go to the Box of Surprise feature and redeem it from there. Alternatively, users can redeem via the UMB shortcode by dialling *128#.

Business

Digi business users will also enjoy the same free 1GB data daily offer between 8am to 6pm. This is also redeemable via the MyDigi app’s Rewards section.

Do note that you only need to redeem once and you’ll receive the 1GB data daily. According to Digi, the previously announced benefits will still be available throughout the MCO. Digi also added that the free 1GB data is also applicable to postpaid wireless broadband subscribers but it excludes Digi Postpaid Infinite Plan users.

If you don’t have MyDigi app installed, you can get it on both Apple AppStore and the Google PlayStore. You can learn more about Digi’s consumer benefits during the MCO here.

Extra benefits for Digi Business

Apart from free data, Digi is offering business free trials, short-term wireless broadband options and extra voice minutes under its Business Continuity Booster program.

altHR

Companies can get free 3 months access to altHR service. This is an all-in-one digital HR solution that handles staff leaves, claim expenses, payroll and more.

Short-contract Digi WiFi

To help employees to work from home, Digi is offering short term contract plans for Go Digi WiFi broadband as little as 3 months.

The cheapest option is a 20GB all-day + 5GB work-day (Mon-Fri 9am to 6pm) data plan at RM68/month. The portable 4G MiFi is offered at RM249 for 3 months contract or RM100 for 6 months contract. If you need more data, there the RM108/month plan with 35GB all-day + 15GB work-day data and RM158/month for 60GB all-day + unlimited work-day data. On the two higher plans, the MiFi is free with a 6-month contract.

Omni Hotline

Meanwhile, Omni, the virtual “call-centre” solution is offering 50% extra minutes and extensions. The hotline solution provides you with a fixed-line number (03, 04, 05) and you can set up multiple extensions that you can set to forward calls to any number. Although your employees are all working at their respective home, this ensures that your business is still reachable by from a single phone number.

You can learn about Digi’s Business Continuity Booster offering here. — SoyaCincau



