Samsung introduces Lite iterations of flagship Galaxy S10 and Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. — Picture courtesy of Samsung

NEW YORK, Jan 4 — Samsung has introduced budget versions of its flagship Galaxy S10 and Note10 smartphones that promise premium technology at a wallet-friendly price point.

Yesterday, Samsung added two new devices to its premium Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 smartphone series with lower price tags but comparable tools and features.

Like their flagship counterparts, the Lite editions of the Galaxy S10 and Note10 are equipped with components like industry-leading camera tech, the brand’s characteristic S Pen, a long-lasting battery and an immersive display.

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a Wide-angle camera and Ultra Wide (with 123-degree field of view) and Macro cameras along with a Super Steady mode to help users take clear action shots and clips.

As the Note series is oriented more towards productivity than the standard S line, the Note 10 Lite supports the S Pen which has Bluetooth Low-Energy Support. This allows for users to “navigate a presentation, control ... video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen.” Handwritten notes taken with this tool on the device can be converted to text.

Both Lite devices have 6.7-inch screens with a punch-out Infinity-O display, a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support, and Samsung’s signature collection of applications like Bixby and Samsung Health.

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite will be on display at CES 2020 which runs January 7 to January 10 in Las Vegas. Though the release date and prices have not yet been announced yet, they are certain to cost less than the flagship models which are priced starting at US$899 and US$949 (about RM3,688 and RM3,893), respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews