E-Tunai Rakyat: How-to redeem your RM30 eWallet credit

All eligible Malaysians will receive RM30 to promote eWallet payments in the country. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — As announced by the government, all eligible Malaysians will receive RM30 to promote eWallet payments in the country. The initiative is called E-Tunai Rakyat and it will be rolled out in early 2020. If you want to know how to redeem the RM30 eWallet credit, read on to find out more.

Supported eWallets

At the moment, 3 wallets are supported – Touch ‘n Go, Boost and Grab. To receive the RM30 credit, you must have an eWallet account with a supported provider and the account must be verified with your IC number. You can download the eWallet from the links below:

Boost – Android, iOS

Grab – Android, iOS

Touch ‘n Go eWallet – Android, iOS

Who is eligible?

The E-Tunai Rakyat initiative is given to all Malaysians aged 18 years and above with an income of less than RM100,000 per annum.

When can you redeem the RM30?

The initiative will be running from 15th January 2020 until 14th March 2020. Each respective eWallet providers have its own method of claiming the RM30 and you can only redeem it once beginning 15th January next year.

For Touch ‘n Go eWallet users, you can learn more on their e-Tunai Rakyat microsite. The RM30 can be used for the purchase of goods and services at any supported merchant.

What’s the purpose of E-Tunai Rakyat?

The RM30 digital stimulus program aims to encourage Malaysians to adopt cashless and digital payments which are safer and more secure. The government has set aside RM450 million for this initiative which will benefit 15 million Malaysians. Khazanah Nasional Berhad has been appointed to facilitate and coordinate the initiative and they will be working closely with the National Registration Department and the Inland Revenue Board. — SoyaCincau