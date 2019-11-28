Google wants to help you ‘stay zen’ this Black Friday

Google outlines how its various apps and tools can help the holiday shopper this weekend. — Picture courtesy of wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 28 — With Black Friday less than 48 hours away, people across the world are readying their wallets while readying their turkeys. To lessen the stress that’s bound to accompany those holiday shoppers over this weekend as they venture out to shops and malls, Google has announced a few tools it has launched to help customers find deals more efficiently and stay festive.

As one of the most internationally popular days to shop nears, Google has published a blog post outlining the various products and services it has introduced that will help people find the deals they’re looking for and “stay zen through the shopping frenzy.”

When searching for a particular product on Google Shopping, you can track the price to receive phone or email updates when the price of said item drops. For those who would rather go to the store to shop instead of online, the products listed on Google’s Shopping pages can be filtered so that only nearby items are displayed.

To simplify tracking package deliveries, a Nest Aware subscription for the Nest Hello doorbell can let you know when a package arrives, so you know when to grab it or ask a neighbour to. Also, the company rolled out a collection of holiday doorbell tones so that your visitors can enjoy hearing holiday cheer before even coming inside.

Lastly, Google recommended a series of apps and tools that will help you “remain calm, cool and collected throughout the midnight madness on Black Friday.” For example, with various Digital Wellbeing applications, you can set limits on apps, so you don’t spend your day online shopping and prioritize deal-related notifications, so you don’t stress about missing serious discounts.

All these tools and features are available as of today. — AFP-Relaxnews