One of Malaysia’s first eWallets bites the dust

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — With more players entering the competitive eWallet space, Digi appears to have thrown in the towel for its VCash eWallet. The digital wallet is barely two years old and they have initiated a refund process for its current users. According to the SMS sent to existing users, the wallet service will end on November 30, 2019.

Vcash was one of the first eWallets in Malaysia and it was launched 7 months before GrabPay. The interface was simple and it was more intuitive to use compared to early eWallet versions from their competitors. Vcash lets you log in instantly using your face or fingerprint, and you can pay by scanning a QR code instead of requiring the merchant to scan the code on your phone. In addition, Vcash even allows you to “withdraw” your money by transferring to a Maybank account or receive it as cash at a Digi store with a minimum fee.

At the time of writing, the VCash eWallet is still available for download on iOS and Android but you won’t be able to register for a new account. If you have remaining balance in Vcash, you can request a refund by filling up this form. A One Tip Pin (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification.

This isn’t the only financial service from Digi. In January this year, the telco announced its Happy Prepaid card and it comes with an app that looks similar to AirAsia’s BigPay. The virtual Mastercard prepaid card was supposed to be released in the first half of 2019 but we have yet to see any updates from the yellow telco.

