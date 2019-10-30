Sunway Pyramid Smart Parking accepts eWallet and card payments from Q1 2020

Sunway Pyramid has introduced its new Smart Parking system that uses Licence Plate Recognition technology. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Sunway Pyramid has held a media preview of its Smart Parking system that uses Licence Plate Recognition technology. This will provide shoppers a seamless entry and exit experience from the car park without the use of cards or tickets.

The ticketless parking experience is enabled by JieShun, a smart parking vendor from China, and it accepts a wide variety of cashless payments via MPay’s payment solution. Soon, you can drive in and pay for parking with GrabPay, Boost, WeChat pay, AliPay, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Maybank QR Pay as well as payment cards such as Mastercard, Visa, American Express, JCB, UnionPay and MyDebit.

At the moment, the smart parking system is now online for season parking users and it will be rolled out to the public in Q1 2020. According to Sunway, this is the first smart parking system to embrace multiple e-wallet payment options for greater convenience for all drivers. The system will be deployed within Sunway City which includes Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Hotels and Menara Sunway.

For a seamless parking experience, drivers can register their car plate number via the Sunway Parking portal or app. During the media preview, they shared that the feature will be integrated into the Sunway Pyramid app and there are also future plans for Sunway Pals integration. Once you’ve registered, you can simply drive into the car park without collecting a ticket and pay via the app before you exit. The boom gate will automatically raise itself once it recognises your car plate.

For greater security, there’s the option for you to lock the vehicle in the app so that your vehicle will not be able to leave the premises. According to a JeiShun representative, the Licence Plate Recognition system has a 95 per cent accuracy rate for Malaysian plates and they aim to increase its accuracy to 99.7 per cent.

For shoppers without an eWallet or internet access, they can still opt to pay using the physical Touch ‘n Go card or use the autopay machines that accept both QR and card payments.

If you register your car plate now via the website, you will get a chance to win a one-time free parking at Sunway Pyramid once the new parking system is available for the public. — SoyaCincau