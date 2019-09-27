Apple’s iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max now officially available in Malaysia

The new Apple iPhone 11 (left) and iPhone 11 Pro (right) are displayed during an Apple special event on September 10, 2019 in Cupertino September 11, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have officially arrived in Malaysia. This is the fastest release yet in Malaysia just a week after first wave countries such as Singapore, Australia and the United States. In addition, Apple has also reduced the prices across the board and the base iPhone 11 is going from RM3,399.

Official iPhone 11 Pricing

Here is the official Apple Malaysia pricing for the iPhone 11 series:

iPhone 11

64GB – RM3,399

128GB – RM3,599

256GB – RM4,099

iPhone 11 Pro

64GB – RM4,899

256GB – RM5,599

512GB – RM6,499

iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB – RM5,299

256GB – RM5,999

512GB – RM6,899

The iPhone 11, which is the successor to the iPhone XR, is available in 6 colours – Purple, Green, Yellow, Black, White and PRODUCT(RED). Meanwhile, the higher-spec iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max come with 4 options – Midnight Green, Silver, Space Grey and Gold.

Where to buy?

The iPhone 11 series are available nationwide starting today, 27th September, across all Apple authorised resellers such as Machines, Switch, MacCity, Epicentre and Senheng.

If you prefer to buy online, it is available on both Apple.com as well as the official Apple store on Lazada. Lazada is offering free LazadaCare Plus protection and same-day delivery for the first 200 orders before 12PM.

As usual, the new iPhone models are also offered via telcos on a normal contract and monthly instalment programs. You can refer to our individual telco posts below:

Celcom

Digi

Maxis

U Mobile

Pre-orders were available since 20th September and if you’ve placed a booking or order, you should be receiving your devices today.

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro specs

The latest iPhone trio is powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip with 3rd gen Neural Engine. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1″ LCD based Liquid Retina HD display (1792×828) while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come with an OLED Super Retina XDR display with 5.8″ (2436×1125) and 6.5″ (2688×1242) screen sizes respectively.

For the first time, Apple is adding “Pro” to its iPhone lineup and these are the successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max. The Pro models get a triple 12MP rear camera setup that offers ultra-wide-angle and telephoto with 2x optical zoom. It can support Night mode and 4K 60fps HDR video recording. For the base iPhone 11, it gets the same cameras except for the telephoto shooter. All three devices also feature an upgraded 12MP TrueDepth camera that can shoot 4K videos and a new slofie mode.

Battery life has been improved across the range and the iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts up to 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max. For the first time, Apple is bundling an 18W fast charger and a USB-C to lightning cable but this is only available for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. All three also get IP68 water resistance and the Pro models are tested to withstand up to 4 metres of submersion up to 30 minutes. — SoyaCincau