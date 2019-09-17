Logitech’s latest gaming mouse features boosted battery life

The Logitech G604 Lightspeed will be priced at US$99.99. — Picture courtesy of Logitech via AFP-Relaxnews

LAUSANNE, Sept 17 — Swiss manufacturer Logitech has unveiled a new wireless mouse especially designed for gaming, the G604 Lightspeed, which is particularly notable for an impressive battery life that offers 240 hours of gaming autonomy.

The Logitech G604 Lightspeed comes with other interesting specs as well. There are 15 programmable controls, an ultra-fast scroll wheel with two modes, and a group of six thumb buttons for switching quickly and easily from one action to another. Being wireless, the mouse offers stress-free freedom of movement. Its Lightspeed technology guarantees lag-free connectivity. Finally, the mouse has a sensor that offers the brand’s current best gameplay.

It’s also noteworthy that it’s possible to switch from the Lightspeed technology to a Bluetooth connection simply by touching a button. Its autonomy was announced as 240 hours in Lightspeed and five-and-a-half months in Bluetooth — with only one AAA battery.

The Logitech G604 Lightspeed is expected to become available in Autumn 2019 for US$99.99 (RM420).

This news comes in the wake of the release this summer of the brand’s wireless G915 Lightspeed gaming keyboard, priced at US$249.99. This too offers fairly exceptional autonomy, at around 12 days of gameplay with eight hours of daily use. — AFP-Relaxnews