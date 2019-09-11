KFC gets into gaming with dating simulator ‘I Love You Colonel Sanders!’

‘I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator’ has players flex their culinary and romantic skills. — Picture courtesy of Psyops / KFC / Valve Corp

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 — Fast food chain KFC is bringing its take on chef school romance to the world of gaming through dating simulator I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator, coming soon to Mac and PC.

Players could win the approval of the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder — or, rather, a cartoon personification of him in his younger days — if they prove their chops as a potential romantic and business partner in an official KFC computer game called I Love You, Colonel Sanders!

Published by KFC and, per its listing, developed by the agency behind VR fortune teller Kismet and interactive summer vacation story Camp W, the free computer game has been spotted as an undated upcoming release on the Steam store.

Its positioning among other upcoming releases suggests a tentative release date of September 24 or September 25.

Players become a promising culinary student faced with life-changing decisions that affect their chances of friendship and love, the game’s retail listing explains.

Those choices have real consequences with real animated characters’ feelings at stake, it assures.

As well as a dateable Colonel Sanders, the game includes a secret ending and secret recipes, cooking battles, and 11 unspecified herbs and spices.

Content company Psyops, which developed the game, specialises in blending advertising and entertainment and has previously contributed to Clash Royale and worked on campaigns for Baskin-Robbins, Coca Cola, Honda and Oculus Quest, among others. — AFP-Relaxnews