Huawei Nova 5T premiers at KL Fashion Week 2019

The Huawei Nova 5T is expected to feature a 6.26″ Full HD+ display that comes with a punch-hole in the top left corner. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Huawei Nova 5T is launching in Malaysia this coming Tuesday. Ahead of its official event, the upcoming Nova smartphone has made its first global appearance at KL Fashion Week 2019.

During the event, we got a closer glimpse of the device which has a quad-camera setup that’s aligned vertically. There are at least three colour options — black, purple and green, that come with a reflective gradient effect.

As speculated earlier, the Huawei Nova 5T will share a lot of similarities with the Honor 20. The device is expected to feature a 6.26″ Full HD+ display that comes with a punch-hole in the top left corner.

The device is expected to run on a Kirin 980 processor with 8GB RAM and internal storage options of either 128GB or 256GB.

For imaging, the device will come with a 48MP f/1.8 main camera that uses a Sony IMX 586 sensor.

The other cameras should be the same as the Honor 20, which include a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth camera and another 2MP shooter for super-macro-mode.

A closer view of the camera feature on the Huawei Nova 5T. — SoyaCincau pic

From the image above, there’s no protruding side power button below the volume rocker, and this confirms that it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like the Honor 20.

The Nova 5T is expected to be powered by a 3,750mAh battery that charges via USB-C.

The official Nova 5T launch event will be held on the 27th August 2019. Stay tuned to us as Huawei will reveal its official pricing and availability details at the event. — SoyaCincau