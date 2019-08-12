Asus ROG Phone II official set is coming to Malaysia very soon (VIDEO)

Authorised retailer, DirectD, has announced that the ROG Phone II is coming and they are now opening pre-registration to those who are interested. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ­— The ROG Phone II which was announced last month is quite a hot seller in China where 10,000 units were sold out in just 73 seconds. If you want to buy one with an official Asus Malaysia warranty, it appears that the gaming-centric smartphone is coming to our market very soon.

Authorised retailer, DirectD, has announced that the ROG Phone II is coming and they are now opening pre-registration to those who are interested. The retailer also mentions that Malaysia is getting the 12GB RAM variant which could be paired with 512GB of storage.

At the moment we still don’t have any details on the pricing but we predict it could be going for more than RM3,000 like the previous model. The Chinese ROG Phone II base model costs only 3,499CNY (around RM2,073) and we think it is partially subsidised by Tencent.

The ROG Phone II is a mobile gamer’s wet dream. It has a fluid 6.59″ AMOLED display that pushes an insane 120Hz refresh rate and it’s flanked by dual-front-facing stereo speakers. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor that’s paired with high-performance LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

Apart from having a sophisticated cooling system, the ROG Phone II is powered by a 6,000mAh battery which is the biggest on a flagship smartphone. It supports 30W fast charging via USB-C and it even comes with a side-mounted USB-C port for better practicality while gaming. While most gaming smartphones have killed the 3.5mm headphone jack, you still get it here on the ROG Phone II.

For those who can’t wait, you can already buy an import set for less than RM3,000. — SoyaCincau