‘PES 2020’ swaps Liverpool for Manchester United; Juventus likely next (VIDEO)

Detailed replicas of the Manchester United players and stadium will feature in 'PES 2020.' — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 4 — Closely associated with Liverpool FC over the last three years, “eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020” (more commonly known as “PES 2020” or simply “Pro Evo”) is switching teams, having signed traditional Premier League rivals Manchester United as its headliners instead.

Full body scans of Manchester United players and a detailed recreation of the Old Trafford stadium will be present in “PES 2020,” video game publisher Konami has announced.

Moreover, some of the club’s retired players will be coming back as PES Legends, including David Beckham and Park Ji-Sung.

The “PES” franchise’s ongoing partnership with Spanish side Barcelona CF remains in place, but northwest English team Liverpool is being replaced by local derby rival Manchester United.

Liverpool won the 2018-19 Uefa Champions League at the start of June and consequently could feature more prominently in “PES 2020”‘s own video game competitor, “Fifa 20,” whose publisher holds the Champions League rights.

Manchester United’s involvement with “PES 2020” had been suggested by a June leak that also indicated Juventus would become a club partner.

An existing partnership with Arsenal FC is expected to continue.

Juventus and Man Utd had both previously been attached to the “Fifa” franchise on a deal which, like Liverpool’s “PES” tie-in, lasted until 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews