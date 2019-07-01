Samsung Galaxy Note 10 caught on camera for the first time and it carries a new name

Images of a purported Galaxy Note 10 device have leaked online and it also confirms the name of its top of the line model. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy Note 10 series next month and this time they will be two models. Ahead of its global Unpacked event, images of a purported Galaxy Note 10 device have leaked online and it also confirms the name of its top of the line model.

From the images below, the larger phablet will be known as the Galaxy Note 10+ which is a similar naming convention as its current Galaxy S series. The image also reveals thinner bezels especially on the top portion as well as a centre-mounted punch-hole camera for selfies. The bottom still has a noticeable chin which is thicker than its forehead.

It is speculated that the Galaxy Note10 will not have an earpiece speaker at the top as it will utilise a “Sound under Display” technology that’s currently being used on the Galaxy A80. Basically, it emits sound through the screen which is similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX and Huawei P30 Pro.

Unfortunately, this could mean that the upcoming Galaxy Note flagship may lack stereo speakers but LG has shown that it is still possible with its Crystal Sound OLED display on the LG G8 ThinQ.

The rear shot is very blurry but we can see that it comes with a multi-camera setup that's arranged vertically. The Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to come with a quad-camera setup and the 4th ToF shooter for depth effects could be placed at the sides of the bump. Overall, it still matches the high-resolution render of the Galaxy Note 10 that was provided by @OnLeaks.

As seen on the renders, the Galaxy Note 10 series is likely to drop its 3.5mm headphone jack and word has it that it may also lack a microSD card slot as well. Apart from the Galaxy Note 10+, there will be a smaller Galaxy Note 10 model that features a smaller display and possibly a smaller battery.