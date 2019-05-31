Google puts Huawei Mate 20 Pro back on Android Q Beta list

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro which was dropped from the Android Q Beta device list is finally reinstated on Android’s developer website. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — After Huawei was relisted as a member under SD Association, WiFi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG, Google is finally making a U-turn.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro which was dropped from the Android Q Beta device list is finally reinstated on Android’s developer website.

Recently, the US Government had restricted American companies from doing business with Huawei Technologies and this had impacted various partners including Google.

Despite given a 90-day reprieve and Google providing assurance that they will continue to provide software and security updates, the search giant had removed Huawei from the Android official site last Friday.

With this new development, it looks like Huawei Mate 20 Pro users will still be able to get a taste of Android Q.

At the time of writing, Huawei is still missing on the devices page where the Huawei P30 Pro was previously recommended for its camera and the Mate X was shown as an example for a folding Android device.

Huawei has also worked on its own contingency plan in an event where Android is no longer an option. It has been reported that the new mobile operating system by Huawei will be named Hong Meng in China and it could be called Ark OS for global markets.

Since access to a large number of apps is crucial for any smartphone, the upcoming OS is expected to be able to run existing Android applications. — SoyaCincau