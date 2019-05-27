Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition Malaysia: Everything you need to know (VIDEO)

Oppo Malaysia’s top-of-the line flagship smartphone, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — Oppo Malaysia has finally announced the arrival of its top-of-the-line flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition. It’s larger than the standard Oppo Reno that was announced two weeks ago and it features a periscope zoom module that’s capable of doing 10X hybrid zoom.

In Malaysia, we are getting a single high spec variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and it’s officially priced at RM3,399. The device will be available for pre-order from 1PM on May 27 until June 17, 2019. Pre-order customers will free gifts worth RM877 which consist of a smartphone gimbal stabiliser, extended one-year warranty and screen protection warranty.

You can secure your unit via Oppo Concept store, Oppo Official dealer stores as well as their online channels which include Oppo’s website, Lazada and Shopee. Pre-order customers are able to get their units on June 18, 2019.

As a comparison, the standard Oppo Reno with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at RM1,999 and the device is available starting May 28, 2019.

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition features a 6.6” Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which puts it on par with today’s flagship smartphones.

Since it has a full edge to edge display, the Reno 10X zoom edition comes with a wedged-shaped pop-up 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera and this module also houses the rear LED flash.

At the rear, the device comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 48MP f1.7 main camera that uses Sony’s IMX586 sensor and it also has a 13MP f/3.0 periscope telephoto module that’s capable of doing 10X zoom in lossless quality. As seen earlier, the device is also capable of pushing 60X digital zoom.

For greater versatility, the device also gets an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter as well. On top of that, the Reno 10X Zoom has dual OIS for steadier shots.

Powering the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is a larger 4,065mAh battery and it charges via USB-C. It also supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 but it doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Out of the box, it runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. The device comes in two colour options – Ocean Green and Jet Black. — SoyaCincau