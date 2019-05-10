Google announces latest hardware at developers conference

The Google Pixel 3a boasts an impressive camera and a high-capacity battery. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10 ― In addition to launching the highly-anticipated pair of Google 3a smartphones, the company also used its annual developer's conference to announce the Nest Hub Max and its collaboration with Qualcomm on a platform that will being more Assistant-powered headsets to the market.

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

To open up the conference, Google launched a pair of Pixel smartphones that are half the price of the flagship models. With nearly the same software encased in lower grade hardware, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL don premium features ― an impressive camera, a high-capacity battery ― for US$400 (RM1,662) and US$480, respectively.

Nest Hub Max

The Nest Hub Max is the latest smart display to join Google's Nest lineup. The screen size has been increased from that of the Google Home Hub to 10-inches and, for the first time in a Google smart display, the hub has a smart camera that can keep an eye on your home when you're out.

Additionally, because this device has been designed to be used by a household, it can personalise experiences for different people. In fact, “whenever you walk in front of the camera, Nest Hub Max recognises you and shows just your information, not anyone else's” which includes displaying your reminders, your messages, and your personalized recommendations.

The Nest Hub Max will be available for US$229 later this summer.

Smart headset platform

As reported by TechCrunch, Qualcomm used the occasion to announce its latest rendition ― created in partnership with Google ― of the Smart Headset platform which now includes Google Assistant and Fast Pair support.

Headphone and earbud manufacturers can use this Qualcomm Smart Headset Development Kit to create their own “smart” headsets ― they will no longer be exclusive to leading tech companies.

The Pixel 3a smartphones are available now, and the Nest Hub Max will arrive within the next couple months. Headsets using Qualcomm's Smart Headset platform will likely launch later this year. ― AFP-Relaxnews