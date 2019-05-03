Touch ‘n Go is powering the first Kashless Ramadan Bazaar in Kampung Baru

You can pay using your smartphone at over 400 stalls in Touch ‘n Go’s first-ever ‘Kampong Kashless Ramadan Bazaar.’ — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Touch ‘n Go is rolling out its cashless payment experience to Kampung Baru this coming Ramadan. They are doing a takeover of the bazaar where you can pay using your smartphone at over 400 stalls in their first ever “Kampong Kashless Ramadan Bazaar.”

Apart from making payments with the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, you can earn extra rewards and cash back for your transactions. Touch ‘n Go are giving users the opportunity to win cashback worth RM1,000,000 from over 50,000 merchants with its “Ketupat Runtuh” promo. Each time you make a payment with a minimum spend of RM5, you could earn instant cashback up to RM1,000 between May 4 and June 30, 2019.

On top of that, there’s also a “Katch Kucing Kashless” activity, where you can win prizes by being the fastest to catch five hidden “Kucing” at the bazaar. All you’ll have to do is to take a selfie with the “Kucing” and upload to Facebook with the hashtag #KatchKucing #rayasempoitng #rayasempoi #tngewallet.

There’s also celebrity appearance at the bazaar and you can catch Alif Satar on Saturday, May 11 and Nabila Razali on Sunday, May 18. The TNG Digital team will be on ground to distribute bubur lambuk on Friday, May 10.

Touch ‘n Go is also partnering with Kechara Soup Kitchen to ensure that any excess food at the bazaar will be redistributed to the people in need. To reduce waste, visitors are also encouraged to bring their own food and water containers as well as bring their own recycling bags to the bazaar.

For more info on the promo and activities, you can check out Touch ‘n Go’s Kg. Kashless campaign page. — SoyaCincau