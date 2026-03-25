KOTA KINABALU, March 25 — Sabah is prepared to face extreme weather during the upcoming dry spell, but Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has urged residents to exercise caution and take necessary precautions.

He said the state’s disaster management committee is aware of the hot and dry conditions and is ready for any emergencies.

“But as we know, the weather is currently very hot, so people have to be careful not to start fires,” he said. “As the state government, we are always ready. But now, we are still monitoring the situation and there is nothing to be too concerned about.”

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) recently warned that the country will experience extreme weather, including high temperatures up to June, due to the transition from the Northeast Monsoon to the Southwest Monsoon.

Sabah is in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, usually characterised by reduced rainfall and hotter, drier conditions. While some areas in East Malaysia such as Limbang in Sarawak and Sandakan and Tawau in Sabah have recorded above-normal rainfall, most other stations, including Papar on Sabah’s west coast, have seen below-normal rainfall, with Papar recording 17 consecutive days without rain.

Public Works and Utilities Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the state remains at a “comfortable” level thanks to reserves at various dams. He said he is overseeing treated water supply and will take action if the dry spell worsens.

Officials confirmed that the Babagon Dam in Penampang, operated by state-owned Jetaman Sdn Bhd, has sufficient water for the greater Kota Kinabalu area. Other west coast dams include the Telibong Reservoir in Tamparuli, which also supplies Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran.

East coast reservoirs include Milau in Ranau, Kogopon in Papar, and Sugut in Beluran, operated by the State Water Department with support from private water concessionaires.