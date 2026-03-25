KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Food security and the impending rise in grocery costs are among growing concerns among Malaysians as the US–Iran conflict impacts global oil supply and trade flows.

While the country is unlikely to face immediate shortages, the bigger impact lies in rising costs, as Malaysia remains reliant on global markets for key staples and agricultural inputs that underpin even locally produced food.

However, Malaysia is also known for its local produce. Can this help act as a buffer against a shortage of food supplies?

What food is actually ‘local’?

The country’s first line of defence lies in domestically produced/grown essentials, particularly chicken, eggs and vegetables.

Chicken, among others, is supplied by producers such as Leong Hup International and QL Resources, and remains the country’s most accessible protein, while eggs are widely available through local farms including Teo Seng Capital.

Fish such as mackerel (kembung) and tilapia, supplied through local fisheries and aquaculture players like Blue Archipelago, provide an alternative source of protein, while vegetables grown in areas like Cameron Highlands ensure a steady supply of greens.

Together, these help keep essential food items available even during periods of global uncertainty.

Why ‘local’ food is not fully insulated

However, being produced locally does not mean such food products are fully shielded from global shocks.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu had said the country still depends on imported input to sustain domestic production, including animal feed and fertiliser.

This means that even locally produced food such as chicken and vegetables remain exposed to global price movements, particularly when fuel and commodity costs rise.

Exposed but stable

Several key food items remain heavily dependent on imports.

Rice, the country’s staple, is only partially produced locally, with significant imports sourced from Thailand, Vietnam and India, managed by Padiberas Nasional Berhad.

Mohamad had reportedly said that rice supply remains stable, with the government continuing to diversify import sources to ensure availability.

Wheat-based foods — including bread, noodles and biscuits — are entirely import-dependent, with manufacturers such as Gardenia Bakeries and Munchy’s relying on grain from Australia, Canada and the United States.

Beef and mutton are also largely imported from Australia and India, while dairy products such as milk and butter remain structurally dependent on imports despite the presence of local players like Farm Fresh.

Basic cooking ingredients — onions, garlic and potatoes — are mostly imported, with onions in particular heavily sourced from India.

“For now, the public need not worry. Supplies of rice, chicken, eggs, fish, beef, buffalo meat, fresh milk, vegetables and fruits are sufficient at least until May or June,” Mohamad said.

Malaysia’s dependence on wheat import

Unlike rice or vegetables, wheat is not cultivated in Malaysia.

The crop requires cooler temperatures and specific seasonal conditions, which are not suited to Malaysia’s tropical climate of consistent heat and humidity.

Wheat is typically grown in temperate countries such as Australia, Canada and the United States, where distinct seasons support its growth cycle.

As a result, Malaysia relies entirely on imported wheat to meet domestic demand.

How is Malaysia still affected

While Malaysia’s food imports from countries such as Australia and Thailand do not pass through the Middle East, the impact of the conflict is felt through global energy and shipping costs.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — a key oil transit route — have pushed up fuel prices and freight costs, which in turn affect the price of transporting food into Malaysia.

This still affects Malaysia’s food as everything depends on oil and shipping costs.

How long can Malaysia hold out?

In the short term, the country remains on relatively firm ground.

Rice stockpiles held by Padiberas Nasional Berhad can last several months, while domestic production ensures a steady supply of key essentials.

Mohamad had said there is no immediate concern over food shortages, with supply levels remaining sufficient.

However, the longer global pressures persist, the more costs are likely to build across the supply chain.

No shortages, just higher prices

Malaysia’s domestic production is able to provide a crucial buffer against supply disruptions.

As Mohamad said, Malaysia’s reliance on imported staples and input means the country remains exposed to global shocks, but it is unlikely to face empty shelves, just higher food prices.