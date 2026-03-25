KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd (LCSB), the authorised operator for Jalan Genting Highlands, will begin a trial run of its road charge system on April 2, ahead of full implementation.

The test will be conducted at two locations: the Genting Sempah entry to Genting Highlands and the Gohtong Jaya entry at the Gohtong Jaya roundabout.

No payment will be required during the trial. However, road users must tap their Touch ‘n Go or debit/credit cards at each gantry for testing purposes.

Drivers are also reminded to follow the Rules & Regulations on Usage of the Genting Roads and any additional requirements introduced from time to time.

The trial is aimed at ensuring the system operates smoothly and safely, while maintaining reliable access to Resorts World Genting and surrounding attractions.

Late last year, Genting Malaysia confirmed plans to introduce a private vehicle charge on Jalan Genting Highlands based on a “user pays” principle to support ongoing maintenance and emergency response needs.

The road charge — which is distinct from a conventional highway toll — is seen as a sustainable way to defray escalating maintenance costs while preserving safe access for motorists, tourists and the wider Genting Highlands community.

Updates on the road charge system will be available on LCSB’s official website at www.lingkarancekap.com.