KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Traffic on several major highways nationwide was slow as of this morning due to increased vehicle volume, as well as accidents and breakdowns.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said congestion stretching seven kilometres was reported on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) E1 southbound from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar following an accident at KM231.4.

“Cleanup works are ongoing and the right lane remains blocked,” he said when contacted today.

He added that traffic on the PLUS E2 was slow from Setia Tropika to Dato’ Onn. At the same time, delays are expected from Sedenak to Senai Utara due to a broken-down vehicle at KM22.8 southbound, which is blocking the emergency and left lanes.

Meanwhile, traffic entering Malaysia from Singapore via the Johor Causeway was also slow, from the Woodlands Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex to the Sultan Iskandar CIQ in Johor Bahru.

Slow-moving traffic was also reported on the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) northbound from Puchong Utama to Puchong Intan.

Motorists can obtain the latest traffic updates via the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-88-7752, or through X via the @plustrafik and @llmtrafik accounts. — Bernama