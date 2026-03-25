KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today issued a stern warning to influential parties against interfering in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in carrying out legal action, particularly in cases involving large-scale criminal syndicates.

He said the tendency of certain parties to shield influential individuals or groups has, in the past, hampered the police force’s ability to enforce the law effectively.

“Do not interfere with actions taken by the PDRM and enforcement agencies. At times, those providing protection are influential figures. This complicates the work of the police.

“I have given a very clear directive that if we are serious about taking action, we must also advise others not to obstruct in any way,” he said at the 219th Police Day commemoration held at the Kuala Lumpur Police training Centre (PULAPOL) here today.

Present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, as well as Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and his deputy Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, were in attendance.

In his speech, Anwar also expressed appreciation for the police force, noting its growing resolve in tackling illegal syndicates and corrupt individuals once seen as untouchable for decades.

“I am glad to see firmness and courage in their action, not only against petty offenders but also major corrupt figures who have long operated with impunity and were never previously challenged.

“These large illegal syndicates have been deeply entrenched in our system, and I commend the PDRM for dismantling them through professionalism, determination and courage,” he said.

Anwar said that under the Malaysia Madani framework, the government is committed to ensuring that laws are no longer shaped or enforced to favour select groups with power and wealth.

According to the Prime Minister, the public is increasingly recognising the sacrifices and contributions of the PDRM in maintaining Malaysia’s position as one of the world’s most peaceful nations, despite various domestic and global security challenges.

Anwar also urged police personnel to further strengthen professionalism and integrity as key pillars in driving national transformation.

He said the security ensured by law enforcement agencies provides the foundation for the government to focus on economic reform, information technology initiatives and digital transformation.

“Our task is to honour past service while setting a clear direction to enhance the professionalism and integrity of the police force.

“In any reform agenda, peace is the fundamental prerequisite. As citizens, we must express our highest appreciation for the service, sacrifice and loyalty of the PDRM, which has enabled Malaysia to be recognised as among the most peaceful countries in the world,” he said.

At the event, Anwar also launched the MESRA PDRM Book, a crime awareness module for children and adolescents. — Bernama