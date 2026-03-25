SHAH ALAM, March 25 — Police have arrested three men to assist in investigations into a rioting incident at Jalan Waja, Teluk Panglima Garang, Kuala Langat, on Tuesday.

Acting Kuala Langat district police chief DSP Mohd Sufian Amin said the suspects, aged between 39 and 45, were detained following a police report lodged at 2.51 pm by a 38-year-old man.

Initial investigations found that the incident was believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding on the road while riding motorcycles, before escalating into a commotion at the location.

He said the complainant heard a disturbance in front of his house before going out and finding his 45-year-old uncle holding a machete and surrounded by several unidentified individuals believed to be attempting to attack him.

“The complainant then contacted the police, but the suspects, who are unemployed, fled before officers arrived at the scene.

“Following investigations and intelligence gathering, three men believed to be involved were arrested, and several case-related items were seized,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Sufian said efforts to track down and arrest other suspects still at large are ongoing, and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Members of the public with information about the incident are urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Kuala Langat district police headquarters operations room at 03-31872222 to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, footage of the incident showing a group of men believed to be rioting at Jalan Waja went viral on social media. — Bernama